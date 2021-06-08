Construction on new RV park in Idaho Falls getting underway soon

IDAHO FALLS – Plans for an RV park on the old Sky Vu Drive-in property in Idaho Falls are moving forward.

Zach Teichert, who purchased the 10-acre property at 3000 Yellowstone Avenue in December, tells EastIdahoNews.com the ground was cleared about a month ago and construction is slated to begin soon.

“We’ve basically cleared everything out and started leveling it. We tore down the (old movie) screen (for scrap metal) about a month ago,” Teichert says. “The building that used to house the projector and concessions is the only thing left on the property.”

The Sky Vu Theatre closed in 2015 after 65 years of business. It first opened as a 500-car drive-in movie theater in June of 1950, according to The Post Register.

Several theater owners in town were interested in the movie screen but Teichert says they quickly realized that by the time you tear it down and put it up in another location, it’s easier and cheaper to just buy a new one.

A specific date for construction of the Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park hasn’t been determined yet. In November, Teichert was hoping to open this summer or fall. He anticipates some RV spaces being available in the fall, but full completion isn’t expected until next spring.

“The contractors are going to be doing some excavating, putting in power soon. We’ll be getting fiber internet from Idaho Falls Fiber.”

Fifty-two RV spaces will be installed on the property. The project will also include a convenience store with firewood, camping gear, accessories, snacks and drinks.

“Above the store will be an apartment that we’ll rent out as an Airbnb,” he says. “The store will take a little bit longer than the rest of it.”

A laundry room with washers and dryers will be available as well. Other amenities include two pickleball courts and bike rentals for customers to use on the greenbelt in downtown and the Snake River.

Tourists on their way to Jackson or Yellowstone National Park are the primary target for the Idaho Falls Luxury RV park. The RV industry saw a lot of growth during the COVID-19 pandemic and Teichert saw a lot of demand for something in Idaho Falls.

Opening an RV park is something he’s wanted to do for a long time. He was originally considering opening one in the Island Park area but when the Sky Vu property became available, he felt it was an ideal location.

“We think it’s going to be a really good (addition), especially those larger rigs that are coming through because there’s not a lot of places for them to stay where they have the space they need,” Teichert says. “We’re really excited to get it going.”