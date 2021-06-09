Crash on U.S. Highway 26 sends at least one to the hospital

IDAHO FALLS — A crash along U.S. Highway 26 east of Idaho Falls has sent at least one person to the hospital.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says someone called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying a man crashed his motorcycle in the middle of U.S. Highway 26 near the rest area at milepost 357.

Idaho State Police have responded and are investigating the situation.

The man in the crash was taken by a medical helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center around 9:12 a.m., according to Hammon.

The man’s condition is not yet known.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.