ISP releases details about motorcycle crash

SWAN VALLEY — New information has been released about a motorcycle crash that resulted in a Jackson man being flown to the hospital.

Vic Sarkissian, 83, was traveling west on US Highway 26 around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed east of Swan Valley, according to Idaho State Police.

Investigators say Sarkissian was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The investigating trooper said Sarkissian was wearing full protective gear and a helmet, according to an ISP news release.