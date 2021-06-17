Deputy reportedly catches man assaulting woman near landfill

IDAHO FALLS — A deputy reportedly caught a Firth man attacking a woman alongside a Bonneville County road Monday afternoon.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s dispatchers got a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. about a possible domestic disturbance near the Bonneville County Landfill east of Idaho Falls. The caller reported they had dropped off a hitchhiker along the road where a visibly agitated man was waiting in a pickup truck.

Deputies arrived at the location on East Sunnyside Road and found a green Ford F-150 and Jacob Hansen, 51, “forcibly holding (the victim’s) head/face in his lap while her pants and underwear were partially removed,” according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The deputy also reported seeing scratches and a bruise on the victim’s head and face.

Hansen, who knew the alleged victim, was immediately taken into custody. A deputy’s report shows Hansen allegedly resisted and made threats to attack deputies while he was being arrested.

The woman told deputies that over 10 minutes, Hansen continually assaulted her before it escalated the moment before the deputy arrived. The woman said Hansen accused her of having sexual relations with the men who had just given her a ride to the road. Hansen allegedly attempted to forcibly remove her pants and underwear “to prove he was right.”

Investigators spoke with Hansen, who admitted to arguing with the victim, but said he only slapped her butt.

Hansen was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. Court records show Hansen is charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Although Hansen is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.