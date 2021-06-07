Florida woman survives fall off motorcycle on Highway 26 near Ririe

RIRIE – Authorities say a motorcycle rider’s protective gear likely saved a Florida woman’s life during an accident near Ririe Sunday evening.

Idaho State Police report Paul Letky, 79, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and his passenger, Margaret Malbaurn, 73, of Lake Park, Florida, were traveling westbound on U.S. 26 on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Around 6:40 p.m., Malbaurn fell off the back at milepost 357.

She wasn’t seriously hurt but was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

“Malbaurn was wearing full protective motorcycle gear, including a helmet. The investigating Trooper said the protective gear likely helped prevent serious injuries,” according to a news release from ISP.

ISP is encouraging those on motorcycles to stay safe this summer by wearing protective gear.