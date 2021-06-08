TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
69°
clear sky
humidity: 42%
wind: 1mph NE
H 67 • L 62

Gate City Brewfest brings beer makers, lovers from far and wide

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Pocatello

  Published at

Share This
Jim Dandy Brewery, Pocatello
Crowds gather for food and beer samples on the patio at Jim Dandy Brewing in Pocatello for the 10th annual Gate City Bewfest On June 5, 2021. Jim Dandy was one of 21 venues involved, as well as being one of 31 breweries and distilleries offering samples at the event. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Hundreds turned downtown Pocatello into a massive Pub Crawl Saturday afternoon as more than 30 breweries and distilleries were in town for the 10th annual Gate City Brewfest.

While many of the vendors involved were local, like Jim Dandy Brewing from Pocatello and Grand Teton Brewing Company from Victor, others came from well beyond the Gem State. Goose Island Beer Co., a brewery based in Chicago, was set up at Oasis Sports Bar, and Lagunitas Brewing Co., from California, was at The Office Bar.

The event was as much about the atmosphere as it was about the vendors and venues.

The streets and shops of downtown Pocatello were lined with people, many from out of town, soaking up the suds and sun, and taking advantage of the many local food offerings. Villano’s Italian Restaurant not only hosted Warfield Distillery and Brewing, but they also offered event discounts on food.

Take a look at some of the happenings that day in the photos below.

Jennifer Rogers sets the Grand Teton Distillery display

Jennifer Rogers sets the Grand Teton Distillery display, featuring a Huckleberry Vodka and Tangerine-Honey Whiskey. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Warrior Whiskey, Grand Teton Distillery

Warrior Tangerine-Honey Whiskey from Grand Teton Distillery | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Cocomo IPA, Jim Dandy

Cocomo Indian Pale Ale (IPA) from Jim Dandy Brewing. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Grand Teton Brewing

Lost Continent Double IPA and Palisades Creek Hazy IPA from Gand Teton Brewing. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Beer samples

First National Bar, Pocatello

The First National Bar was one of several to include live music. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: