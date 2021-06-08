Gate City Brewfest brings beer makers, lovers from far and wide

POCATELLO — Hundreds turned downtown Pocatello into a massive Pub Crawl Saturday afternoon as more than 30 breweries and distilleries were in town for the 10th annual Gate City Brewfest.

While many of the vendors involved were local, like Jim Dandy Brewing from Pocatello and Grand Teton Brewing Company from Victor, others came from well beyond the Gem State. Goose Island Beer Co., a brewery based in Chicago, was set up at Oasis Sports Bar, and Lagunitas Brewing Co., from California, was at The Office Bar.

The event was as much about the atmosphere as it was about the vendors and venues.

The streets and shops of downtown Pocatello were lined with people, many from out of town, soaking up the suds and sun, and taking advantage of the many local food offerings. Villano’s Italian Restaurant not only hosted Warfield Distillery and Brewing, but they also offered event discounts on food.

Take a look at some of the happenings that day in the photos below.

Jennifer Rogers sets the Grand Teton Distillery display, featuring a Huckleberry Vodka and Tangerine-Honey Whiskey. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Warrior Tangerine-Honey Whiskey from Grand Teton Distillery | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Cocomo Indian Pale Ale (IPA) from Jim Dandy Brewing. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Lost Continent Double IPA and Palisades Creek Hazy IPA from Gand Teton Brewing. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The First National Bar was one of several to include live music. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com