Idaho’s adult psychiatric hospitals on lockdown

BLACKFOOT — Two of the three state-operated psychiatric hospitals have been placed on lockdown.

State Hospital South in Blackfoot and State Hospital North in Orofino are currently on lockdown due to threatening phone calls received over the weekend and Monday, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr.

Officials did not release details about the threats but the hospitals have canceled evening visitations.

Forbing-Orr says both local and state law enforcement has been notified of the situation.

State Hospital South houses 110 psychiatric adult beds and 42 skilled nursing beds. The hospital operates a statewide program to restore the competency of those in the court system. State Hospital North is home to a 55-bed psychiatric hospital providing treatment for adults in psychiatric crisis.

IDHW also operates State Hospital West with 16 psychiatric beds for adolescents between 11 and 18 years old. It appears the juvenile hospital is not part of the lockdown.