Man pleads guilty to killing man in local bar

BLACKFOOT — A local man has pleaded guilty to killing a man inside a Blackfoot bar last year.

Eddy Carrio Stone, 27, pleaded guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday. Authorities said Stone killed 41-year-old Frank Haddon in a bar fight but additional information has not been released and an affidavit of probable cause has not yet been made public.

As part of the plea agreement made with Bingham County Prosecutors, the charge was amended from felony voluntary manslaughter and a felony persistent violator enhancement was dropped. Stone has a lengthy criminal history, including felony drug charges, burglary and a 2013 rape conviction.

The persistent violator enhancement is Idaho’s three-strike law for repeated offenders. The law allows judges to sentence no less than five years and up to life in prison.

The binding plea agreement means District Judge Darren B. Simpson will sentence Stone to two to seven years in prison on Aug. 2. If Simpson does not agree to sentence Stone to the terms of the plea agreement, he can withdraw his guilty plea and take the case to trial.

The only other details about Haddon’s death released by the Blackfoot Police Department was how first responders found him at the unnamed bar with life-threatening injuries. Hadden was flown by a medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital, where he died.