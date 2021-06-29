Massive Utah fire causes $3M in damage to 5 homes, apartments, cars

OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com)— Firefighters remained on the scene Tuesday morning after a massive fire damaged five homes and an apartment complex under construction near 28th Street and Grant Avenue overnight.

More than 80 firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire, which started about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Shelby Willis. Crews responded to the scene and found the apartment complex, five homes, three businesses and a car on fire, she said. Firefighters were continuing to douse hot spots on Tuesday morning.

One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and exhaustion, Willis told KSL.com. Two women also suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital. Willis did not know their conditions Tuesday. Two brothers who were previously unaccounted for had been found safe.

This is across the street at an auto body repair shop on 28th in Ogden. The fire also damaged several fire truck vehicles it was so hot. pic.twitter.com/DQ1TJEC50D — Mary Richards (@kslmrichards) June 29, 2021

The apartment complex is reported to be a complete loss. Fire trucks and other nearby vehicles were also damaged, as well as nearby businesses. The fire is estimated to have caused at least $3 million in damage, Willis said.

One of the businesses that burned is a rental car company, and at least 10 cars in its fleet melted, Willis said. Several fire trucks also had melted paint and lights, but remained in working condition all night. It will likely cost $20,000 to $30,000 to repair the trucks, she said.

The fire began near the front of the apartment complex and quickly spread to nearby homes, Ogden Fire Chief Mike Mathieu said. The blaze began near where another fire earlier in the day destroyed an abandoned structure and caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Ogden fire near 28th and Grant. Multiple structures affected. pic.twitter.com/mXCcdXgFD5 — KSL NewsRadio (@kslnewsradio) June 29, 2021

Police were speaking with a person of interest to get more information about the investigation, according to Willis.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area.

Power in the block is out and crews worked in the 6 a.m. hour to replace burned power poles; traffic lights at 28th and Washington Boulevard are out and should be treated as a four-way stop.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to provide “immediate assistance to residents involved” in the multifamily fire. Willis estimated that at least 10 residents were displaced.

29 cars damaged at the Hertz business in Ogden. The heat from the massive fire melted cars a block away. Employees said nearly half of their fleet is damaged. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/kzWgCncxt9 — Kelly Vaughen (@KellyVaughen) June 29, 2021

Blackened space. Mangled power pole. 28th and Grant after a four alarm fire in Ogden pic.twitter.com/dAlJiI99i6 — Mary Richards (@kslmrichards) June 29, 2021

Fire officials don’t know what caused the fire. Many firefighters said this is the largest fire they had ever fought in the city, Willis said.

It’s the second day in a row that fire crews on the Wasatch Front have fought a massive blaze. On Monday, an apartment building in Salt Lake City went up in flames.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.