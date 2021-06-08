TODAY'S WEATHER
Missing Idaho Falls man found safe

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

David Gunkel | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

UPDATE

Idaho Falls Police report Daniel Gunkel has been found safe and unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS – Police are trying to locate an Idaho Falls man who walked away from his home Monday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says 79-year-old David Gunkel was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Payne Street.

He was wearing a black zip-up jacket, dark pants and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Family members tell police Gunkel has memory issues and a concussion from a recent fall.

If you see him or know where he might be, call IFPD dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

