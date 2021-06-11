Nancy Grace explains why she’s passionate about crime stories and what she has learned over her career

AUSTIN, Texas — Nancy Grace is known for her passionate legal arguments and was one of several presenters at CrimeCon last weekend in Austin.

Crime survivors, investigators, prosecutors, reporters, defense attorneys, advocates and hundreds of others gathered for the annual three-day event that explores everything true crime. I presented about DeOrr Kunz, an Idaho Falls toddler missing since 2015.

Grace hosted ‘Nancy Grace’ for 11 years on HLN and Court TV’s ‘Closing Arguments’ from 1996 to 2007. The former prosecutor has written several books and currently hosts a daily podcast on CrimeOnline.com called ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.’

She sat down with me and explained why she’s so passionate about her work, what makes crime stories so interesting and if she missing prosecuting cases in the courtroom.

Watch our interview in the video player above.

