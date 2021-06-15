Organizations partnering for first-ever drone and fireworks show this month

The following is a news release from Bingham Healthcare.

BLACKFOOT – Bingham Healthcare and Idaho Central Credit Union have joined forces to present the 2021 Liberty Fireworks Show. The companies have added a drone light show that will be paired with the fireworks to make this year’s show even more impressive. This extraordinary display will be held Saturday, June 26, at 10:05 p.m. at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot.



“After a year like 2020, our communities deserve something incredible,” said Laura Smith, vice president of public relations at ICCU. “A drone light show in combination with fireworks is a first for Idaho and will be truly stunning. It’s something that most people have never seen at a live event. We are so excited for eastern Idaho to see this show.”

The Bingham/ICCU Liberty Fireworks Show gained regional acclaim 5 years ago when they began launching fireworks off floating docks in the lake at Jensen’s Grove.

“This venue allows us to do things that no other show in the region can do. There are so many unique components it’s hard to list them all,” said Mark Baker from Bingham Healthcare. “We launch the largest fireworks allowed by law. We layer close proximity fireworks on the barges closer to the crowd for a ‘wow-factor’ that takes the breath away of those watching. And now, we’re opening the show with a drone light show. I can’t wait for this event!”

The two companies partner with I.E. Productions, an Idaho Falls-based firm, to produce a patriotic audio and video tribute that plays in sync with the fireworks.

“We produce an audio and video component that plays on giant concert screens and speakers that are spread throughout the park,” explained Chad Hammond, president of I.E. Productions. “What I love about this show is that it’s deeply patriotic. If, after this show, the kids and families leave with a deeper appreciation for America, the flag and what she stands for, then I feel like we accomplished what we set out to do.”

The Bingham/ICCU Liberty Fireworks Show is the concluding event of the Celebrate Blackfoot community festival which begins at 9 a.m. and has activities and food vendors throughout the day.