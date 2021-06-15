Photo Gallery: Here are your pictures from the Cold Creek Fire near American Falls
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS – Many of you sent us photos of the Cold Creek Fire burning south of American Falls. If you have any photos you want included, send an email to News@EastIdahoNews.com.
GET THE LATEST INFO ON THE FIRE HERE.
EastIdahoNews.com will post updates once they are available.
Courtesy Chris Berger
Courtesy Wendy Kopecki
Courtesy Wendy Kopecki
Courtesy Wendy Kopecki
Courtesy Josh Graves
Courtesy Josh Graves
Courtesy Josh Graves
Courtesy Erin Troy
Courtesy Erin Troy
Courtesy Erin Troy
Courtesy Josh Graves
Courtesy Josh Graves
Courtesy Josh Graves