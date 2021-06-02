Police offer reward for information leading to arrest of wanted man

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Deon Waynewood.

He has an outstanding felony warrant for witness intimidation relating to two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two counts of sexual battery of a child, according to an IFPD spokeswoman.

Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers is offering a $750 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Waynewood.

Anyone with information on Waynewood’s whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and if you are interested in the cash reward, you’re asked to report the information to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Information can be reported anonymously and anonymous reporters can still receive the cash reward.