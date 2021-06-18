Second annual Bingham Ag Day happening in Blackfoot this weekend

BLACKFOOT – The second annual Bingham Ag Day is returning this weekend at Spudnik Equipment Co. in Blackfoot.

Bingham Ag day will kick off Saturday. It’s a chance for people to network with businesses in the area as well as sample food from local vendors and participate in a variety of activities.

With 26 businesses partnering for the event, Ashlyn Wood, one of the organizers, tells EastIdahoNews.com this year’s Bingham Ag Day is turning out to be much bigger than last year.

“We have a lot more partners and vendors,” Wood says. “There will be more (activities), more raffle prizes and just bigger, in general.”

The festivities will begin at 7 a.m. with a car show. Those who attend can vote for their favorite vehicle. The car with the most votes will become the winner, which will be announced at 3 p.m.

The main event with food vendors and booths from local businesses will get underway at 11 a.m. Ten different food vendors will be there, including Blackhawk BBQ, Wake Up Call coffee shop, Mexican Crazy Corn, The Corn Dog Company and others. Bank of Commerce, 21st Century Auto Sales, Farm Bureau, Blackfoot Motor Sports, Circle Z Ag & Irrigation and 1st Response Restoration are some of the businesses that will have booths set up.

There will also be bounce houses, a rock-climbing wall and calf-roping.

“At Spudnik’s station, we’re doing a gunny sack race. Someone will have a cornhole tournament and there will be other small activities like that as people go to each booth,” Wood says.

Mexican Crazy Corn at last year’s Bingham Ag Day. | Courtesy Ashlyn Wood

Colleen Tsukamoto, another organizer for the event, says there will be a P-51 Mustang flyover between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Raffle tickets for multiple prize drawings will be available for purchase. The prizes include a Yeti cooler, 12-gauge shotgun, welder, 8-person inflatable raft, two kayaks, a pair of .22 rifles, an iPad, motorcycle and more. The winners will be announced in a live stream on Spudnik’s Facebook page Monday morning.

Wood says the inspiration for this event was to help high school students be more involved in the community and help provide networking opportunities to help them think about the future.

The event was a rousing success last year, she says, with more than 500 people who attended.

“There were a lot more (people) than we anticipated,” Wood says. “I think a lot of people were excited to get out, due to COVID, just to get out and do things. Then I think they realized this was a good thing that was going on.”

Wood and her team are excited about this year’s event and they’re inviting you to attend. The cost of admission is free, but donations are being accepted for The Village, a nonprofit that collects and distributes items to children in foster care. Raffle tickets are $1 apiece, six for $5 or 40 for $20.

Spudnik is at 584 West 100 North in Blackfoot.