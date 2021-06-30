Second suspected gunman involved in robbery spotted in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — A man wanted in connection with last week’s armed robbery in Pocatello was allegedly spotted in Power County.

Micole “Mike” Johnathan Hamilton, 23, was last seen in a store in American Falls, according to a Facebook post from the American Falls Police Department.

Micole is the second of two brothers suspected of an armed robbery at a US Bank ATM on Yellowstone Avenue on June 24. He was able to elude officers Tuesday afternoon near a home on Gwen Drive in Pocatello. Officers at the scene declined pursuit, given the dangerous speeds at which he left the residential area in a vehicle.

His older brother, 26-year-old Nathen Jay Hamilton, has been listed in the Bannock County Jail roster, booked for grand theft, forgery, aggravated assault and drug possession. Though his offense date is not listed, his location of arrest matches the address where SWAT teams served a warrant Tuesday.

A Facebook post by Crime Stoppers Idaho Falls — Bonneville County says that the Bonneville County Sheriff Office has begun a search for Micole in that area as well.

Nathen Jay Hamilton | Bannock County Jail

Both men have long criminal records, dating back several years and including charges of grand theft, forgery, battery, eluding officers and injury to a child.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Micole should contact their local police agency.