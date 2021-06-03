Theater pulls out of Jackson Hole Junction as car dealership, apartments announce they’re moving in

IDAHO FALLS — A movie theater is out but a car dealership and apartment complex are in.

Jackson Hole Junction announced Thursday that Ron Sayer Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram will be relocating their dealership to the development at Sunnyside Road and Interstate 15. Pioneer Crossing Apartments will also build 224 residential units.

“Jackson Hole Junction is thrilled to bring two fantastic amenities to Idaho Falls,” said Matt Morgan, one of Jackson Hole Junction’s developers, in a news release. “And this is just the beginning. We’ll be bringing more exciting projects to Jackson Hole Junction soon.”

The news comes as Showbiz Cinemas announced they will no longer be building an entertainment center in Idaho Falls. The company suffered heavy financial losses due to COVID-19 and will not be expanding its business in the foreseeable future.

Ground was broken on the site for Showbiz Cinemas in February 2020 – weeks before the pandemic shuttered movie theaters nationwide.

With the change, Morgan and his partners “are re-imagining Jackson Hole Junction,” according to a news release. Those revised plans include dining, upscale living, retail spaces and additional healthcare providers.

Jackson Hole Junction’s first hotel, a Holiday Inn & Suites, opened last June and enjoyed a successful first season. The commercial center is looking to add a second hotel in 2022.

“We have big plans for Jackson Hole Junction,” said Morgan. “We’re excited about these new ventures and look forward to sharing more good news soon.”