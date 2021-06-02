Two Fort Hall fires extinguished on Memorial Day

FORT HALL — With assistance from North Bannock and Power County Fire crews, the Fort Hall Fire Department was successful in battling two separate fires Monday.

Fort Hall firefighters responded to the Taghee area around 2:30 p.m. following reports of an RV on fire, according to a Facebook post from the Shoshone Bannock Tribes.

When they arrived, crews found a motor home fully engulfed in flames.

With an assist from the North Bannock Fire Department and Power County Fire Department, Fort Hall was able to extinguish the blaze with no injuries to people or animals reported. There was some damage to a nearby vehicle and shed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, despite crews finding evidence of oxygen and acetylene bottles at the site.

Fort Hall fire crews were dispatched to a grass fire, less than 30 minutes later, on Ramsey Road.

Crews found a single wide trailer and small utility trailer burning when they arrived around 3 p.m. North Bannock Fire assisted with this fire as well.

“The fire was threatening the main home but our crew managed to save (it),” Fire Chief Eric King is reported to have said, according to the Facebook post.

Like the first, the cause of this fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported at either fire.