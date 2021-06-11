UPDATE: Man killed after being run over by a pickup truck

IDAHO FALLS — A man is dead after trying to get out of a moving vehicle and being run over Friday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the incident occurred at around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Micro Street and Canyon Avenue.

Authorities say it appears the man exited the vehicle of his own volition while the pickup was moving. The vehicle, a truck pulling a trailer, inadvertently ran over the person before coming to a stop, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

The man sustained serious injuries. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures but the person ultimately died of their injuries at the scene.

No further information will be released, pending notification of next of kin.