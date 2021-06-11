UPDATE: Two women airlifted to hospital after severe crash near St. Anthony

UPDATE:

ST. ANTHONY — Air ambulances took two women to the hospital after a rollover crash along U.S. Highway 20 Friday afternoon.

The Idaho State Police report in a news release that the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 343 near St. Anthony. At least one of the passengers was ejected in the crash and another taken to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Police reports show Gwendolyn Wasden, 21, of Provo, Utah, drove eastbound along the highway and tried to pass another vehicle in a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. Wasden reportedly overcorrected and the Hyundai rolled, stopping in the road.

The rollover ejected Faith Jensen, 22, of Alpine, Utah, from the SUV. Troopers believe she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Ann Lee, 23, of Federal Heights, Colorado, and Kylie Sosa, 22, of West Jordan, Utah, were also passengers in the vehicle.

ISP reports Wasden and Sosa received treatment where the crash occurred and were released while Medical Helicopters took Jensen and Lee to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Eventually, Lee was taken to the University of Utah Medical Center by another air ambulance.

The crash blocked the highway for around three hours. ISP, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, St. Anthony Police Department, and a warden from the department of Fish and Game were there during the crash.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST. ANTHONY — First responders are at the scene of a serious crash on U.S. Highway 20 near St. Anthony.

The crash reportedly happened after 2 p.m. Friday along the highway between Sugar City and St. Anthony.

Multiple witnesses report at least two people were injured, and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash.

It is not exactly clear what happened. Idaho State Police, who typically investigates crashes on Idaho’s highways, was not immediately available.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.