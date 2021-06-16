UPDATE: Two sent to hospital following multiple vehicle crash on I-15

UPDATE:

A multiple-vehicle crash along Interstate 15 in Idaho Falls Wednesday morning sent two people to the hospital.

The Idaho State Police report in a news release that around 10:40 a.m., John Ahern, 49, of Sheridan, Montana, was driving northbound in a 1999 Dodge pickup pulling a utility trailer.

Ahren did not slow for traffic in the area, rear-ending a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Kendra Nordes, 46, of Riverbank, California. The collision pushed car after car into each other, according to troopers.

The Ford then went into the rear of a 2016 Volkswagen Passat; driven by Patricia Ferguson, 75, of St. George, Utah. The Volkswagen then rear-ended a 2020 Toyota Camry; driven by Lynnette Vessels, 55, of Orem, Utah.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with multiple ambulances. Both Nordes and her passenger, Monica Cook, 53, of Grover Beach, California, were taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

At the scene helping ISP and the Fire Department were the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Transporation Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 near the Broadway Street exit.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. and several ambulances have been called to the scene.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com an adult was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition.

Northbound traffic is experiencing severe backups and drivers should expect major delays in the area.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will update this story with additional details as we receive them.