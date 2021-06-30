What this Cosby rape survivor told us earlier this month

IDAHO FALLS — Tamara Green was one of the first women raped by Bill Cosby in the 1970s. She was around 20-years-old living in Hollywood and worked in the entertainment industry. Cosby asked her to help him raise money to open a private club and she says he sexually assaulted her.

Earlier this month, Green spoke with EastIdahoNews.com at CrimeCon in Austin, Texas. She described feeling sick one day and calling Cosby to say she could not make it into work. He persuaded her to come to the restaurant and gave her over-the-counter cold medication. But the pills made her feel worse so Cosby offered to take her home. That’s where she says he raped her.

Green came forward in 2005 and is one of more than 62 women who has accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them. Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and designated a sexually violent predator on Sept. 25, 2018.

Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

You can watch our entire interview with Green in the video player above and hear her emotional message for all women who could become victims of sexual assault.