You’re invited to Iona Days and to compete for prizes in Iona’s Got Talent — even if you don’t live there

The City of Iona’s annual Iona Days celebration is scheduled for July 23 and 24, and you’re invited to be part of the fun.

Iona Days is a weekend of fun events, including a parade, food, vendors, and 5k and 10k Fun Runs. It also includes the “Iona’s Got Talent” competition, a two-night showcase of the skills and abilities of local residents.

City of Iona spokeswoman Rylea Farrens told EastIdahoNews.com it would be a celebration of the community and residents of Iona.

“The theme this year is ‘History, Heritage, Legacy, Progress and Pride,’” Farrens said. “We’ve grown a lot in the past few years here in Iona, but we still want to recognize where we came from and the heritage we have. We have an amazing pioneer heritage. The people who came here were such hard workers, and they built such a fantastic foundation for our city, and we’re so blessed to live in such a wonderful community. Really, it’s about celebrating where we were, where we are now, and where we’re going in the future.”

To help make Iona Days great, Farrens has been reaching out to businesses, families, churches and other entities to recruit them to build floats or throw candy for the parade.

Farrens said she’s also hoping more competitors sign up for Iona’s Got Talent. The contest will pit singers and other entertaining acts against one another, with cash prizes on the line. The Friday night audience will decide who advances to the finale on Saturday night, with a panel of judges selected from the community picking the ultimate winner.

Iona’s Got Talent is not restricted to Iona residents, and organizers hope to have enough competitors to split it into youth and adult divisions.

“We’ll only be able to split it into two groups of adults and children if we get more people because right now we only have five people,” Farrens said. “We want talent from all over the area. We’re not picky about who can be in it.”

Those interested in competing in Iona’s Got Talent, building a float for the Iona Days parade or volunteering for events during the weekend can click here to find sign-up sheets. Businesses are encouraged to enter a float as a way to promote their services.

Questions can be emailed to Farrens at office@cityofiona.org or you can also call the City of Iona offices at (208) 523-5600.