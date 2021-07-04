TODAY'S WEATHER
4-year-old boy reported missing from Utah found dead

Linda Williams, KSL.com

Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (KSL.com) — A 4-year-old boy who had been missing since Saturday night was found dead Sunday, police said.

Kache Wallis’ body was found in his home Sunday after Hurricane police asked the public’s help to locate the boy, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Details about what happened were not immediately available. Police said the incident is currently under investigation.

