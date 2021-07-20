‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for allegedly stalking woman, threatening her life

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous who ran from deputies Tuesday morning.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Jorge M. Melendez is wanted for several crimes allegedly committed since May, including violating a no-contact order and allegedly stalking a woman.

The latest concerns involving Melendez unfolded around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office news release,

Deputies were called after Melendez allegedly called the victim again “numerous times” threatening to go to her home and kill her.

Authorities believe Melendez might have been hiding at a house on the 700 South block of Norvin Avenue. Deputies eventually spotted him driving fast in a vehicle trying to get away from the area. Deputies pursued Melendez to Melbourne Drive, where he got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, according to the release.

As deputies and the Idaho Falls Police Department searched for Melendez, an AlertSense message was sent to the neighborhood telling people to stay inside and lock their doors and windows.

Search efforts continued but Melendez was not found.

Melendez is still under investigation and is wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants for stalking, violating a no-contact order, malicious injury to property, false imprisonment and destruction of a phone.

Anyone with information regarding Melendez’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call dispatch at (208) 529-1200, send a tip to Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, report online at www.ifcrime.org, or send a tip on the P3tips app on your mobile device.

“Mr. Melendez should not be approached and is considered armed and dangerous,” deputies say.