‘Armed and dangerous’ stalking suspect arrested

IDAHO FALLS — A man wanted for multiple stalking incidents over the last few weeks is in custody.

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested 33-year-old Jorge M. Melendez Thursday around 8 p.m. during a traffic stop on Norvin Avenue. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for Melendez on Tuesday, calling the man “armed and dangerous.”

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, the officer who made the traffic stop recognized Melendez and told him to show his hands. Police report Melendez ignored the request for a “short period” before he listened and was arrested.

Under the seat where Melendez sat was a small vile of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia in his backpack, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators booked Melendez into the Bonneville County Jail on felony and misdemeanor warrants for multiple counts of domestic battery, stalking and malicious injury to property. He was also booked for felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the public for their assistance in sending tips and information that contributed to Mr. Melendez’s apprehension along with the assistance of the Idaho Falls Police Department in searching for and helping locate this suspect,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.