UPDATE: Highway 20 near St. Anthony reopens following crash

UPDATE:

The eastbound lane is back open, according to a Tweet from Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST. ANTHONY – Traffic is at a standstill on U.S. Highway 20 near St. Anthony due to a crash.

The details of the crash are not clear, but the Idaho Transportation Department reports a “major accident” is affecting the eastbound lane at milepost 347 east of St. Anthony.

In the meantime, Fremont County Emergency Management is urging you to drive with caution. You may need to find an alternate route.

