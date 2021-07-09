East Idaho Eats: The Trigo Bakery offers sweet Mexican breads, treats, and Cubana sandwiches

IDAHO FALLS — The Trigo Bakery in Idaho Falls brings its Latin flavor to the community by proudly baking sweet Mexican breads and delicious Mexican sandwiches called tortas. When people walk into the bakery, they’ll hear Latin music playing and they’ll be greeted in Spanish with a “Buenas tardes!” (Good afternoon).

The owners are a father and daughter duo, both originally from Mexico City. Ignacio Angeles and Iridian Angeles opened up The Trigo Bakery in June 2019, after moving to Idaho Falls from Jackson, Wyoming.

All the recipes are original and made right in the bakery.

“My dad is the baker. He’s the one that does all the magic here. He’s been baking for over 20 years, since he was very young. We just do a little bit of everything,” Iridian said.

They offer all sorts of Mexican treats. The concha is the most authentic Mexican sweet bread, and they serve both vanilla and chocolate flavors.

The concha: sweet Mexican bread. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Ignacio also bakes up some cheesecake cups, chocolate and almond croissants and tortas.



Cheesecake cups. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The most popular item in the bakery is called the torta Cubana. It has egg, chorizo, chicken, ham, turkey franks, beef milanesa, queso fresco and mozzarella cheese. It’s also stuffed with tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeños and chipotle sauce.

Since moving to Idaho Falls, Ignacio and Iridian have had a lot of support at The Trigo Bakery. People from Jackson, Wyoming drive over to Idaho Falls often to support the Angeles.

“We are so thankful for them. They usually come on the weekends when they come get their groceries or for the week, they will stop by the bakery, take their bread,” said Iridian. The Idaho Falls latin community has been a big part of their success in Idaho Falls along with other folks that have discovered their bakery for the very first time. “It’s been great, very welcoming. Everyone has been really friendly. They really like our bread,” said Iridian.

The Trigo Bakery is at 330 G Street in Idaho Falls.

It is open Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Trigo Bakery is closed on Mondays. On Saturdays and Sundays, it is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. although it sometimes closes early due to running out of bread.

“Bread runs out especially quick on Sundays. I would advise you guys to come in earlier,” Iridian said.

