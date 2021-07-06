EastIdahoNews.com welcomes new general assignment reporter in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is pleased to announce the hiring of a new general assignment reporter to cover the Idaho Falls area.

Andrea Olson is originally from Seattle but moved to eastern Idaho as a young adult to study communication at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.

After graduating with an emphasis in broadcast journalism, she worked at TV news stations in Missoula, Montana, and Spokane, Washington. Most recently, Andrea took a break from the news to explore the world and joined Alaska Airlines in 2019.

Andrea joined EastIdahoNews.com in late June, and our staff is thrilled to have her with us.

Andrea will primarily be covering local and state government, education, healthcare, and science and technology.

To learn more about Andrea watch the video above, or click here for more biographical information. For stories written by Andrea, click here.

To contact Andrea, call (208) 535-8373 or email andrea.olson@eastidahonews.com.

For information about EastIdahoNews.com’s entire staff, click here.