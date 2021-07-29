Emmy and a special co-host ask 7 Questions to the man behind the popular kid podcast ‘What If World’

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today my brother, Everett, is joining me as a special co-host. We are speaking with Eric O’Keeffe, the host of ‘What if World’ – one of the most popular kid storytelling podcasts in the world. Every week Mr. Eric tells a story based on a ‘What if’ question he receives from a kid listener.

What if a tiny dragon lived in my closet? What if there were a never-ending bowl of ice cream? What if cats ruled the world? Abacus P Grumbler, Randall Radbot, and Whendiana Joan help Mr. Eric tell wacky stories inspired by the questions!

We love ‘What if World’ and Everett and I asked the following questions:

Can you explain what ‘What if World’ is and how did it get started?

Who is your favorite character from ‘What if World’?

What is your favorite part of recording new ‘What if World’ shows?

How many questions and ideas are submitted to you every week?

Can you ever run out of ‘What If’ questions and what would happen if you did?

Is it hard to come up with creative stories every week?

What do you like to do with your family when you’re not working on ‘What if World’?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What advice do you have for us?

We want to give some ‘What if World’. Here’s mine (Everett): What is Fred the Dog got a Nintendo Switch?

And here’s mine (Emmy): What is Pheralese fell in love with Mr. Eric?

Mr. Eric was kind enough to answer our ‘What if World’ questions and we had a great time talking with him. Watch the video in the player above!

You can find out more about ‘What if World’ here, on Facebook and on Instagram.

If you have any ideas for people I should interview or just want to say hi, send me an email: emmy@eastidahonews.com.