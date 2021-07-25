Getting to Know ‘Get Along’ Co-Creator R.D. Sortor

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: R.D. Sortor, Co-Creator of Get Along mobile app

2. What do you do in your position? Currently I am working with my partner Mandi Hamilton to work on growth and marketing strategies to improve and grow Get Along.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Blackfoot on March 25, 1983.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? With the exception of the time that I spent in the U.S. Air Force, I have lived in eastern Idaho my entire life and currently reside in Ammon.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. When I was a senior in high school, I enlisted in the United States Air Force. Two months after I graduated, I left for boot camp and spent the next eight years traveling around and serving in the Air Force.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? I hope that it was moving forward with launching of Get Along. Like most things in life, time is the judge of our decisions.

7. Tell us about your family. I am the middle child of three. My siblings and immediate family all live in the local area. We enjoy spending time together and talk frequently. I am in a relationship and she and I stay busy trying to manage our time between three kids (ages 16, 14 and 10), working full-time jobs, developing, launching, and trying to grow Get Along.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. Most of my inspiration in life has come from the people that I have been fortunate enough to have met, known, and talk to. I believe that ALL people have something to offer to each other and through these interactions our willingness to listen and to have an open mind we can be inspired every day.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. Thinking that I knew enough. Prior to and during the development of Get Along, I read as many articles and blogs as I could possibly find on the internet. Each time that I felt like I had a good idea as to the topic, I would talk to someone and realize that I had a lot more to learn.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? We are hoping to have acquired a large enough user base in the United States that the app is useful to hundreds of thousands of people, and that through this process we have been able to change some people’s lives.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Go for it! Study and reach out to people that can help you understand the ins and outs of the business. It is extremely complicated, and your success relies on thousands and thousands of variables, most of which are beyond your control. There will be many highs and twice as many lows, but so far, it has been an amazing journey.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? As of today, Nothing! I am excited about what we have been able to accomplish and hopeful for the future.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? I love a good ribeye steak and think that Texas Roadhouse has one of the best in town.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. As much as I enjoy traveling, I hate to fly in airplanes.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Fried with eggs and bacon.

