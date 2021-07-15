Help the community and hear some great music at Live United Concert Series

IDAHO FALLS — United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County is giving local residents a chance to better the community while listening to some good music with their Live United Concert series.

Live United kicks off this Thursday, July 15, at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing. It continues each following Thursday through August 19. Not only do these free performances offer a family-friendly opportunity to hear live music, but there are collection projects for adults and special activities for children.

Food vendors will also be on hand to feed concert-goers’ tummies while the musicians feed their ears.

Each show will feature a special engagement project designed to address challenges facing the community. Adults bring items for the collection projects such as hygiene or school supplies, which will eventually be made into kits.

It all adds up to a fun night that raises awareness for problems in the community and gives people a chance to do some good for their neighbors.

“(Live United) is really an opportunity for people to connect with our nonprofit partners and understand what their roles are and what their services and resources are (in) our community,” United Way of Idaho President and C.E.O. Christine Wiersema told EastIdahoNews.com.

One specific focus Live United will be addressing this year is learning loss for students in the area.

“This year, we received a grant to mitigate learning loss for our students here in Idaho Falls,” Wiersema said. “We’re going to be offering brand-new books to all kids 5 to 13 when they get there. We’ll also have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) test where kids can do an activity at the concert and take it home. (Thursday night) we are going to be making skeletons out of macaroni.”

“It’s really a free family-friendly event,” she added. “You just need to bring a blanket and chair and come and enjoy the evening.”

Live United 2021 opens with a performance from local favorites County Line.

“They have a huge following here and they’re a lot of fun,” Wiersema said. “They play a lot of cover music, country rock, old-style rock n’ roll, and country. They pretty much play all the genres. They are very versatile and a lot of fun to listen to because they play the songs that you want to sing along to.”

The 2021 Live United Concert Series lineup is as follows:

July 15, 2021 – County Line:

Bring hygiene items to make kits for agency partners to distribute; shampoo, conditioner, combs, soap, deodorant, Kleenex, wet wipes, chapstick, feminine products.

Westmark Credit Union sponsor

Children/adults can make cards to brighten the day of those in hospice care and those receiving Meals on Wheels.

Regence BlueShield sponsor

Donate new and gently used children’s and young adult books to help improve children’s reading skills

Bring school supplies for backpacks for area children; Pencils, paper, pens, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks, folders, composition folders.

Idaho Falls Chamber Business After Hours event (5 to 7 p.m.)

Bring food items to donate to our agency partners food pantries; peanut butter, tuna, canned fruits and vegetables, chili, soups, macaroni & cheese, cereal.

Westmark Credit Union sponsor

Bring formula, diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, clothes, pacifiers, and all things baby to donate and help struggling families in eastern Idaho.

Mountain View & Idaho Falls Community Hospital sponsor

The Live United Concert Series happens each Thursday night through August 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Visit the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County website for more information.