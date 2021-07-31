Idaho Falls man federally indicted for attempted enticement of a minor

POCATELLO — An Idaho Falls man is now facing federal prison time after allegedly trying to entice a 14-year-old girl over the internet to have sex with him.

A federal grand jury indictment came down on Tuesday for Allen C. Eckman, 28, charging him with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Eckman in June after an undercover officer posing as the teen reported having sexually explicit conversations through the messaging app Kik.

Eckman was initially charged in Bonneville County with felony enticing a child over the internet. Bonneville County prosecutors say they dropped the local charge so the federal case can move forward.

Prior to his arrest, Eckman had been communicating with an undercover cop, who told Eckman he was a 14-year-old girl.

“For me, age is just a number,” Eckman reportedly messaged on the app. “As long as everyone agrees and understands what is happening, no issue. 14 is old enough to make choices.”

Eckman agreed to meet up with the teen at an address in Idaho Falls. To ensure he was not meeting with a police officer, Eckman reportedly asked the supposed 14-year-old to flash her breast through the window when he knocked on the door.

Eckman showed up after 10 p.m. that day and when approached by investigators, he said he was there to purchase Pokémon cards from a girl he met on the internet.

At the police station, Eckman gave a different story. He said he agreed to meet up with the girl for sex but was really going over there to scare her and tell her what she was doing was dangerous, according to court documents.

Although Eckman is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Eckman’s next court appearance has not been scheduled.