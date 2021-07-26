Idaho Falls Power recognizes Anheuser-Busch with energy efficiency award

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Power is proud to recognize the Idaho Falls Anheuser-Busch Malting Plant, one of their largest industrial customers, for their efforts to help increase energy efficiency and conserve power.

The plant was recently recognized by Governor Brad Little as a 2021 recipient of the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Energy Efficiency. The award recognizes facilities or organizations that demonstrate commitment to energy efficiency through efforts to significantly reduce energy consumption.

According to Idaho Falls Power Specialist Jason Bird, Busch Agriculture removed 102 of their 400-watt metal halide, high bay lights as part of their efforts to reduce energy consumption. The company then installed 24 new, 185-watt, light emitting diode (LED) high bay lights. As a result, the plant was able to gain more lighting with less fixtures resulting in an estimated savings of 271,966 kWh’s annually.

“We are always happy to work with our customers to help them conserve energy,” said Bird. “Busch Agriculture is a great example of just how much one company can do when they are committed to looking at energy efficiency. Their efforts saved over 270,000 kWh’s with this project alone. That’s a big savings both in terms of energy usage and energy costs.”

For more information on the Idaho Awards for Leadership in Energy Efficiency, click here.