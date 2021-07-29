Idaho’s oldest rodeo returning to Idaho Falls next week

IDAHO FALLS — After a year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho’s oldest rodeo returns to Idaho Falls next week.

The 110th War Bonnet Round Up kicks off Wednesday at Sandy Downs with the free rodeo kick-off event. The kick-off, usually held in downtown Idaho Falls, has moved to the rodeo grounds to accommodate a bigger celebration. The gates open at 4:30 p.m.

“This is going to be a real celebration of the return of the War Bonnet Round Up,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said in a news release. “War Bonnet royalty will be there, there will be food and fun and just an all-around great time. We hope all of east Idaho will turn out to help celebrate with us.”

The rodeo kickoff will go until 8:30 p.m. with events for the whole family. Mutton busting, lamb scramble and a calf scramble will keep all ages entertained. The War Bonnet Round Up also plans to bring in mini bull and large bull riding to the event.

The Idaho Falls Jr. War Bonnet Posse will showcase their skills during a performance at the kickoff, getting the fans ready for the rodeo, which runs from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7.

The War Bonnet Round Up is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event, bringing top-level talent right to eastern Idaho. Gates open each night at 4:30 p.m. with pre-rodeo events at 6 p.m. and the PRCA rodeo at 7 p.m.

Aug. 5 is Family Night, with Aug. 6 bringing back the annual “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” event sponsored by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Cowboys, cowgirls and attendees are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. Aug. 7 pays tribute to veterans and active-duty military members with Military Salute Night sponsored by the American Legion and Toyota.

War Bonnet Round Up tickets for children three to 10 are $10. Children two and under are free. Tickets for Thursday and Friday are $20 and Saturday is $25. Military and veteran discounts are available. Prices are for tickets purchased in advance. Ticket sales at the gate will have an additional cost.

To purchase tickets in advance, people can visit Teton Toyota, Vickers, Cal Ranch and the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Offices. Additional information can be found on the War Bonnet Round Up’s website.