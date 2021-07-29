Lanes blocked after semi-truck rollover near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY — Idaho State Police are currently on the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash is located on eastbound U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 391, which is about 10 miles east of Swan Valley.

The road is reduced to one lane and troopers say to drive with extreme caution.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but witnesses say a semi-truck is upside down on the side of the road.

Few details have been released so far. EastIdahoNews.com will update as more details are released.

Semi crash | Courtesy Corey Wilde