Local boy raising money for diabetic alert dog gets a surprise

MENAN — A 10-year-old boy with Type 1 diabetes has finally found a four-legged friend that will act as his diabetic alert dog.

EastIdahoNews.com reported last week that Alexander Wilcox was raising money by performing magic shows outside of his home, to try and buy his own diabetic alert dog. These specially trained dogs help their owners recognize if they are approaching high or low blood sugar.

After the story, many users reached out to help Alexander raise money for a dog. Then one local person decided to donate a dog directly to Alexander.

“They are the best. Everyone who donated!” he said.

Alexander’s mom Alice Wilcox is just as happy as he is.

“We are so grateful to be living in such a wonderful place that is helping and caring,” she said.

RELATED | Local boy raising money for diabetic alert dog

Alice explained the three month old dog was given the name Sadie Baby by her son. Sadie Baby comes from a line of hunting dogs and since she is so young, it will help her and Alexander to grow up together and bond.

“She adores her boy. She knows he’s hers,” Alice said.

When Sadie Baby and Alexander met, it was an instant connection that couldn’t be broken.

“She wouldn’t let me out of her sight. We snuggle each other in the car, when we go places. We lay down on my bed together. She licks me sometimes,” Alexander said.

Alexander is continuing to have magic shows to raise money so he can pay for Sadie Baby’s training which will cost around $3,500. Right now, he has raised $1,600.

“If his fundraiser does go over, he’s planning to donate all of the excess (money) to help another child get a diabetic alert dog,” said Alice.

Anyone can stop by 3511 East 665 North in Menan to see Alexander’s magic show on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until dark.

He also has an account where anyone can donate. Click here for more information.

Alice says that Alexander will be having a “Diabetes Awareness Community Meet and Greet Carnival for Alexander and Sadie Baby” on Aug. 14 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall located at 659 N 3550 E. There will be fresh popcorn, games, cotton candy, a photo booth, drinks, rides, booths and more.