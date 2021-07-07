Man gets tackled by group after driving drunk and pulling gun, deputies say

IDAHO FALLS — A group of people tackled an inebriated Rigby man Friday after he allegedly made threats with a gun.

The events unfolded a little after 11 p.m. on the 400 block of Contor Avenue. The suspect, Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 27, reportedly drove to a Bonneville County home to drop someone off, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

A victim would later tell deputies that when Solorio-Alvarado got to the house; he appeared to be intoxicated. When the victim asked Solorio-Alvarado “if he was good,” the man reportedly got out of the car yelled, “who’s a b****.” Those at the scene tried to tell Solorio-Alvarado he should not be driving as the reportedly drunk man kept yelling.

Solorio-Alvarado then reportedly reached into the glove compartment of the car and pulled a handgun out. Seeing what was happening, multiple people grabbed Solorio-Alvarado, disarmed him and pinned him to the ground before Bonneville County Sheriff deputies arrived.

When deputies got to the home, they questioned Solorio-Alvarado about the incident. He told deputies he wasn’t going to be anything with the gun. Solorio-Alvarado then went on to say he drew the gun “because he is stupid,” and “because he did not feel safe.” Solorio-Alvarado also said he drank alcohol that night and those at the house were asking him to get out of the car and come inside and drink coffee, according to charging documents.

Solorio-Alvarado was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony driving under the influence. He is charged with felony DUI because he was convicted of two DUI’s previously, according to charging documents.

A preliminary hearing for Solorio-Alvarado is scheduled for July 16.

Although Solorio-Alvarado is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.