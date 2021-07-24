Man placed on probation for attack with crowbar

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was placed on probation after assaulting another man with a crowbar and shoving a woman.

Kodee Joe Little, 39, was placed on two years of probation on July 14 after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor domestic battery. Little received the sentence after reaching a plea agreement with Bonneville County prosecutors who reduced a felony aggravated assault charge to the misdemeanor.

When handing down the sentence, Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard suspended a total of 264 days in jail that could be served if Little is not successful on probation.

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Little in May after responding to the report of a fight between two men.

A woman reported Little had some friends over for dinner and drinks, but when he wanted to drive to a relative’s house she took his keys, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Little was intoxicated, got upset and shoved the woman.

RELATED | Idaho Falls man accused of assaulting another man with crowbar

A man confronted Little about shoving the woman and Little responded by slapping the man. The man left his apartment and could hear little yelling down the road.

Little then went to the man’s house with a crowbar. The man said he saw Little cock his arm back while saying he was going to kill him. Fearing he would be attacked, the man said he grabbed Little by the head and threw him to the ground and tried to hold him down until police arrived.

The impact caused Little to hit his head, but he declined to press charges. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where doctors treated his injuries.