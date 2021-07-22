Man placed on probation, ordered to go to domestic violence court

AMMON — An Ammon man is on probation after reaching a plea agreement in a domestic violence case.

Travis Lynn Wheeler, 38, was placed on a two years probation on June 24 after pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery. Court records show Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay also ordered Wheeler to apply for a domestic violence specialty court for treatment.

As part of a plea agreement made with Bonneville County prosecutors, a felony charge of attempted strangulation and misdemeanor charges of violating a protection order, malicious injury to property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped.

RELATED | Deputies say man attacked woman who had protection order against him

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wheeler in May after a woman reported Wheeler attacked her inside her home. Court records show Wheeler had protection in order in place intending to keep him from seeing the woman.

Despite a motion to have the no-contact order lifted, Gauchay ordered it stay in place.