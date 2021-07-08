Man rescued by emergency responders after falling 30 feet down a manhole

FIRTH — A man was airlifted to a local hospital after falling some 30 feet down a manhole.

He was unable to get out of the sewer on his own, according to emergency responders.

The incident occurred near Firth High School at about 1 p.m.

It’s not clear what the man was doing when he fell down the manhole, but his rescue was fairly quick. By 2 p.m. he had been extricated from the sewer and loaded into a helicopter.

The identity of the man and his condition are unknown.

Very little information has been released. EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as details become available.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com