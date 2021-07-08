Man rescued by emergency responders after falling 30 feet down a manhole
Eric Grossarth and Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Blackfoot
Published at | Updated at
FIRTH — A man was airlifted to a local hospital after falling some 30 feet down a manhole.
He was unable to get out of the sewer on his own, according to emergency responders.
The incident occurred near Firth High School at about 1 p.m.
It’s not clear what the man was doing when he fell down the manhole, but his rescue was fairly quick. By 2 p.m. he had been extricated from the sewer and loaded into a helicopter.
The identity of the man and his condition are unknown.
Very little information has been released. EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as details become available.
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com