Man who attacked teen in $46 drug deal sent to prison

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who beat a teenager in a $46 drug deal was sent to prison on Wednesday.

Aqwane Reeves, 31, was sentenced to spend a total of three to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to three charges in multiple Bonneville County cases against him. As part of a plea agreement made with prosecutors, a lengthy list of charges was dropped, reducing the potential for a longer prison sentence.

The charges Reeves’ pleaded guilty to were felony battery to commit a robbery, possession of a controlled substance and grand theft. As part of the plea agreement made with Bonneville County prosecutors, they agreed to recommend he serve a minimum of three years in prison.

Idaho Falls Police officers arrested Reeves in a September traffic stop after investigating him for the attack on the teenager. According to an affidavit of probable cause, a 16-year-old said three people jumped out of an SUV and attacked him in a field off Ashment Avenue.

The 16-year-old then changed his story, saying he went to an apartment on Ashment to buy marijuana from Reeves. During the purchase, the teen said Reeves and an unknown attacker pulled a gun and beat him, taking $46.

After his arrest, police charged Reeves for using a woman’s credit card account to make over $700 in purchases from Walmart, Best Buy and a gas station. It is not clear how Reeves accessed the woman’s account with a card since she told police she had her card and was not stolen.

The felony drug charge stems from substances found in Reeves’ car during his arrest.

In addition to the time in prison, court records show District Judge Bruce Pickett also ordered Reeves to pay over $2,700 in fees and fines. As part of the plea agreement, Reeves also agreed to pay restitution.