More than 4,000 gather for annual Melaleuca family picnic

IDAHO FALLS — More than 4,000 employees and their families gathered in front of Melaleuca Global Headquarters Thursday evening for the company’s annual picnic.

The festivities looked like a county fair — complete with helicopter tours, dozens of bounce houses, carnival rides, rock climbing walls, mechanical bulls, horses, games and other attractions for all ages. Melaleuca holds the massive picnic every year to express appreciation to its workforce and celebrate the company’s growth.

Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot started the tradition during the company’s earliest days when he gathered seven original employees with their families for a picnic at the park.

“We do this because we’re a family at Melaleuca,” VanderSloot said. “We like to have fun. We like to celebrate. And we want to say thank you to the people who provided everything we have here.”

One of the highlights was a prize drawing that featured more than 100 items including camping gear, bikes, sports equipment, kitchen appliances and electronics. Each employee had their name in the drawing one time for every year they’ve worked with the company. Exotic vacations, big-screen TVs and furniture packages were given away as grand prizes.

“This is an awesome perk from Frank, and it makes me grateful to work for such an amazing company,” said Jessi Rabadan, an administrator in Melaleuca’s International Department. “My family loves going to the picnic every year. It just goes to show how rewarding it is to work for Melaleuca.”

Melaleuca’s Chef and restaurant staff served up an all-you-can-eat buffet that included 15 smoked pigs, BBQ beef sandwiches, hot dogs, potato salad, fruit and ice cream bars. There was unlimited cotton candy, snow cones, drinks and popcorn.

“Besides the food, treats, and games, the Melaleuca Family Picnic is a great opportunity to meet your teammates’ families and interact with them in a relaxing environment,” said Sonia Schuetz, a Spanish language editor.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s top employers, Melaleuca has developed a culture that attracts workers from around the world. The Wellness Company offers one of the most attractive benefits packages in the region including health, dental and vision insurance, a 401(k) program with employer match, paid vacation, an on-site restaurant, a company gym and a $90 monthly product certificate.

Melaleuca is currently hiring. You can see job openings here.