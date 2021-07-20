Nevada woman accused of stealing from dental office, performing tooth extractions without license

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Washoe County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 42-year-old woman accused of stealing more than $22,000 from a dental office and performing dental surgery without a license.

Laurel Eich was being held in the county jail Thursday on a $20,000 bond.

She’s been charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and perform surgery on another without a license. She also faces three counts of violation of probation or condition of a suspended sentence.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to a burglar alarm at a dental office on Sun Valley Boulevard on May 3 and discovered $22,861 in cash and checks had been stolen.

During the investigation, detectives determined Eich, at an earlier date, had illegally performed 13 tooth extractions on a patient and later admitted to others she had used anesthetic disposed of by the dental office.

She was arrested Thursday. It’s not clear if she has an attorney or will be appointed one.