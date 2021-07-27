Officials identify man who drowned in Henrys Fork

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 23, Fremont County dispatch received a 911 call at about 1230 p.m. of a possible drowning in the Henrys Fork near Last Chance. Multiple emergency personnel responded to the call. The caller stated he had found a man floating in the river about a mile south of Last Chance. Emergency personnel were able to get on scene and pronounced him deceased. It is believed the man, who was identified as James Hill from Hailey, Idaho, had slipped in the river and was unable to get back up. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Fremont County EMS, Idaho State Police, Life Flight and Harriman State Park employees.

ORIGINAL STORY

ISLAND PARK — Deputies pulled the body of a fisherman out of the Henrys Fork of the Snake River Monday afternoon.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com the Hailey fisherman was discovered in the water sometime during the afternoon. Emergency responders arrived and recovered the body.

It’s not clear how the fisherman died, and that information won’t be released until the county coroner files a report.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.