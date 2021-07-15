Pocatello man charged for making threats with crossbow pleads guilty

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has entered guilty pleas for multiple crimes and will be sentenced in September.

Jason Scott Keller, 46, was arrested on Jan. 29 when he aimed a loaded crossbow at a man standing in front of his house. Then, on May 31, he was arrested again for stalking after he attempted to kick in the door of a neighbor.

After changing his pleas to guilty for felony charges of aggravated assault and first-degree stalking as part of a plea agreement, the Bannock County Prosecutors Office motioned to dismiss an enhancement for using a deadly weapon. Two separate persistent violator enhancements were also dismissed, as was a misdemeanor charge for providing officers with false information.

Keller also pleaded guilty to second-degree stalking, a misdemeanor.

Each of the felony charges carries with it a potential penalty of five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13, by District Court Judge Javier Gabiola.