Police make ‘significant drug arrest’ in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Police in Idaho Falls say they made “a significant drug arrest” stemming from a traffic stop last Saturday.

Officers stopped a vehicle around 6 p.m. for not having a front license plate near 13th and Oak Streets. According to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release, Joseph Flores, 26, was behind the wheel and “appeared to be excessively nervous and had difficulty answering the basic questions.”

Police discovered Flores had a warrant from Bingham County, prompting deputies to detain and search him. During the search, police say they found drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, two fentanyl pills, a coin-sized amount of a dark substance identified as heroin, and a container of methamphetamine.

As officers searched Flores’ vehicle, a backpack with more drugs was inside, according to police. Investigators say they uncovered a golf ball-sized amount of black tar heroin, a baggie of cocaine and 143 fentanyl pills. In total, police found 42.85 grams of heroin, 22.35 grams of methamphetamine, 3.95 grams of cocaine and 0.7 grams of marijuana.

Two guns and $553 in cash were also found, according to the news release.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is charged with felony heroin trafficking, three felony counts of possession of controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Although Flores is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Flores is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 9.