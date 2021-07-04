Residents escape early morning fire near Idaho Falls apartment complex

IDAHO FALLS – Residents of an apartment complex in Idaho Falls are unharmed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started in a tree by the Fenway Park Apartments on Clubhouse Circle a little after 1 a.m.

“The fire did not extend to the apartments, however, smoke did get into the apartments,” Hammon says. “We helped ventilate the smoke.”

The fire was extinguished five minutes after firefighters arrived. They believe fireworks may have been the cause.

Everyone was evacuated from the building as a safety precaution. A witness reports two of his children showed up to help before firefighters got there.

Courtesy Sydney Purser

Courtesy Sydney Purser