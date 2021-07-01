Second brother arrested after armed robbery

POCATELLO — Both suspects in last week’s armed robbery are in police custody.

Micole “Mike” Johnathan Hamilton was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Pocatello Police Department.

Micole, 23, and his brother Nathen Jay Hamilton, 26, are allegedly responsible for an armed robbery that occurred on June 24 near a US Bank drive-thru ATM on Yellowstone Avenue. Pocatello police say the men brandished weapons and took the belongings of people in a vehicle.

Nathen was arrested when officers from the Pocatello Police Department along with SWAT teams served a warrant at a residence on the 1700 block of Gwen Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Micole had last been seen Wednesday in American Falls.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide more information as it becomes available.