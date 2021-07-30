‘The Cookie Lady’ is moved to tears when we surprise her for Feel Good Friday

Today we are thanking a woman known as “The Cookie Lady” in her Idaho Falls neighborhood.

We learned about Chris from an email we recently received. It said:

Chris is the type of neighbor that everyone wished they had in their neighborhood. For over eight years, she has been making after-school treats for the kids who walk home from school.

She learns every child’s name and encourages them to do a good deed every day. If she doesn’t see one of them, she inquires about them and tries to find out if she can help. On her walks around the neighborhood, you will find her pulling neighbors’ weeds, putting garbage cans back after garbage day, and any time service is needed she is always there.

Many of the kids who go to Falls Valley Elementary know her as “The Cookie Lady”. She is full of compassion and kindness and always encouraging others to be their best self.

Chris has served thousands of cookies to children over the years and we wanted to thank her for the kind acts. We surprised her at home – check it out in the video player above!